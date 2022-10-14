‘Tucker Carlson’ Appearance

The “Heartless” rapper only dug himself in deeper with critics when he spoke with the controversial conservative Fox host about his decision to wear the shirt.

“I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right,” West said during the October 7 sit-down. “It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance.”

He further claimed: “People, they’re looking for an explanation, and people say, ‘Well, as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation,’ but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.” During the interview, West once again discussed his relationship with his ex-wife and criticized some of her own fashion decisions.

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims,” he shared, referring to Kim’s line of shapewear. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products. But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘OK, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children.’”