‘A Stab in the Dark’

Kim has never publicly stated whether she believes O.J. committed a crime, but during her October 2021 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, she came under fire for a joke about the former athlete in her monologue. “It’s because of [my father] that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she quipped during the episode. “I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark or several, or none at all. I still don’t know.”

After the show, Nicole’s sister, Tanya Brown, told TMZ she thought the joke was in “poor taste.”