It Was Hard on the Family

Caitlyn, who married Kris in 1991 after her divorce from her Robert, also felt the effects of the tension on the family. “I remember the day the verdict came through and [Kourtney, Kim and Khloé] came in and they said, ‘I told you he didn’t do it,'” the Olympian recalled in 2009 during an appearance on Dr. Phil. “We sat down and I said, ‘Look, just because he got a not guilty verdict doesn’t mean he didn’t do it, and I just don’t want to hear his name anymore.’ And I had a lot of conversations with Robert to try to make sure it didn’t tear the family apart.”