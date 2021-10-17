Kris Believed Nicole

Kris, for her part, always remained on the side of her friend Nicole, who had shared details of her turbulent relationship with O.J. “Nicole had been beaten up by O.J. and she had been keeping this physical proof in the form of photographs and, it would turn out, other evidence, in which she had documented 17 years of abuse,” Kris wrote in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian. “Nicole really wanted someone close to her to know what was going on, so that somebody — namely me — could be a witness.”