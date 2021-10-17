Kris vs. Robert

“My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her,” Kim told David Letterman in October 2020, adding that the situation “tore my family apart” at the time. “And then we’d go to my dad’s house and it was a whole other situation there.”

In the same interview, she said she never commented on the case because she still cared for O.J. and Nicole’s kids, Sydney and Justin. “I just respect his children, so if I were to say something that would hurt someone’s feelings publicly — unless they’re coming for me and I have to defend myself or a family member — then I’m aware,” she explained.