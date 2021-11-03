Nicole Confided in the Jenners

In November 2021, Caitlyn claimed that Nicole once told Kris she was afraid O.J. would murder her. “It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” the I Am Cait alum author said during an episode of Big Brother VIP. “Nicole was Kris’s best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder. … Obviously, he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson.’ Then, Nicole relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.”