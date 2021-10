They Don’t Remember Much

According to Khloé, Robert did his best to keep his younger children out of the spotlight while the trial was happening. “Kourtney and Kim would go to court with my dad all the time. They were much more involved,” she told Access Hollywood in January 2016. “We were kids. I think I was 8 or something, so we’re all sheltered from that. For us, we’re just playing and hanging out. So, I don’t remember it as vividly as Kourtney and Kim do.”