Kris Jenner

“Happy New Year’s Eve everyone! As we go into a new year I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced. It is no coincidence that my top Instagram posts of 2021 are posts about celebration,” the Safely founder wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 31. “I am reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with each other in celebration of love, life, health and happiness. The things we can often take for granted as we go about our day-to-day lives. Every day is a blessing. Every birthday is a gift. Every day we say I love you to our family members, every night we say goodnight to our loved ones, every morning we wake up and do what we love, surrounded by those we love.”

She added: “This year has had its challenges, as they inevitably always do, but we lean on each other to get through the lows and come together to celebrate the highs. Thank you for being here with us. You all mean more to us than you will ever know and I pray that you all find many reasons to celebrate in 2022! Sending you so much love!!”