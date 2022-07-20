Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Khloe and Tristan Announce Baby No. 2 Amid Paternity Scandal

In July 2022, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Khloé and Thompson were expecting a baby boy with the help of a gestational carrier. The surrogate was already pregnant with the child when news broke of the NBA player’s paternity scandal with Nichols in December 2021.

The same month of the former couple’s baby announcement, Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece. The Kardashian family was unperturbed when the photos made headlines.

“Tristan normally does his own thing and is present when it comes to True,” a source exclusively told Us. “Him being spotted with another woman isn’t shocking news to the Kardashians — it’s happened multiple times over the past few months.”