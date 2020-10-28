Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kim and Kanye West’s Feud With Drake

The KKW Beauty founder was involved in her husband Kanye West‘s feud with Drake in December 2018. “Never threaten my husband or our family,” she tweeted at the time. Days later, the “Gold Digger” rapper discovered that the “In My Feelings” MC was following Kardashian on Instagram. “It’s the most f—ked up thing of all,” Ye wrote on Twitter. “Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram. Who’s [sic] bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram ? This person is not [Drake’s] friend.”