Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kim Gets Busted by the SEC

In October 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the Selfish author agreed to pay $1.26 million after being charged “for touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion.”

An investigation found that Kim “failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens,” which she shared in June 2021. Along with paying a fine, the reality star agreed not to promote any crypto assets for three years.

“Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC,” her lawyers noted in a statement at the time. “Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits.”