Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kim’s Designer Snafu

The social media mogul sparked ire from fans when she posted a now-deleted video showcasing free goods she received from Dolce & Gabbana to her Instagram Stories in January 2019. Followers were outraged by the post, with many pointing out that the controversial brand has come under fire multiple times over the years, most notably for a 2015 interview with Italian magazine Panorama in which designing duo Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce referred to IVF babies as “chemical offsprings” and “synthetic children.” (The Selfish author became pregnant with her second child, Saint, via IVF.). Dolce later apologized for his “inappropriate” words.