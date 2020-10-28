Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kim’s Aaliyah Halloween Costume

The social media mogul issued an apology after many Twitter users called her Aaliyah Halloween costume “offensive” in October 2017. “Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone,” Kim wrote on her website. “We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect — it’s that simple!”