Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kim’s Comments About Working

In March 2022, the aspiring attorney made headlines after giving controversial advice for women in business. “Get your f–king ass up and work,” told Variety in response to a question about what she would suggest for aspiring businesswomen. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.”

Kim later reflected on the moment during season 2 of The Kardashians.

“I am usually so together, [but] I am being tested. There is just so much going on. I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe you have to work harder to do that, but I am just so blindsided by how angry people got,” she shared in the October 2022 episode. “Enough people were triggered that I want to be responsible and understand why people feel the way that they feel. I do understand that not everyone was given the same opportunities that we were given.”

She added: “I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me being on a TV show. But being on a reality show — let alone being a reality show girl with a sex tape — does not open doors. I always felt like I had to work harder to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past.”