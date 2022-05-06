Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kim’s Met Gala Dress Drama

When Kim arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in the sparkly, nude Jean Louis gown that Marilyn Monroe famously wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, she revealed that she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the gown. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it,” she told Vogue, later adding, “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Following the May 2022 gala, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart slammed Kim for appearing to promote a “toxic” and dangerous mindset about body image and weight loss. “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f–king dress? So wrong. So f–ked on 100s of levels,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story at the time. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

In her defense, Kim’s trainer Don-A-Matrix maintained that she lost the weight in a “healthy” way, telling TMZ, “We were working out sometimes twice a day.” The reality star herself didn’t publicly address the controversy, but she did share a cryptic quote about being “teachable” via her Instagram Story after Reinhart’s comments made headlines.