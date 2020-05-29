Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kylie’s Billionaire Status

While Forbes named Kylie “youngest self-made billionaire” in the world in 2019 and 2020, the business magazine recalculated her finances in May 2020 and alleged Kylie Cosmetics sales are “significantly smaller than people have been led to believe.” The publication claimed Kylie and members of her team have lied about company figures and forged tax returns to “look even richer.” Kylie disputed the “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies” report, tweeting, “I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period. … i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine.”