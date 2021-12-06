Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloé

After Khloé shared a bikini pic in July 2021, Odom and Thompson both left various flirty comments that included heart emojis in her comments. The Canada native later returned to add a threat which referred to Odom’s overdose in 2015, writing, “@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️.”

The Khloé & Lamar alum responded by retweeting a video with the caption, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.” He later addressed the situation explaining that “it could have really turned ugly” between the twosome.

“He made a mistake by saying it. I’m not going to say he’s stupid, but he don’t know me,” Odom said during an appearance on “The Megan Pormer Show” at the time. “I mean, if I got rattled or bothered by the words that someone said about me, my armor’s built up to deflect that. I wish him the best.”