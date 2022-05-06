Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Ray J’s Story About Kim’s Sex Tape

Rumors surfaced in late 2021 that there was more footage of the former couple’s 2007 sex tape floating around on the internet. The first three episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered in April 2022, chronicled the Skims founder’s attempts to recover the all of the footage. During episode 2, West gifted. an emotional Kim with the computers and hard drives that supposedly contained the alleged sex tape, stating that he flew from New York to Los Angeles in order to get them from Ray J himself. However, the “One Wish” singer claimed that the famous family’s story was “a lie.”

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J told The Daily Mail in May 2022. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.”

In the interview, the musician claimed that he, Kim and Kris negotiated the release of the tape in the early 2000s, adding, “Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

Ray J later shared a series of alleged DMs between himself and his ex talking about the Kardashians story line in which he once again claimed that Kim was involved in “leaking” the tape. “All of the meetings and convos about the plan — date and times of our meetings and the whole lie you and Kris planned this since the beginning,” he allegedly wrote. “Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with [redacted] and [redacted] — it was her idea to put out the [tape].” The Kardashians did not responded to the Daily Mail article at the time, and Kim didn’t address the claims in the responses she allegedly sent Ray J via Instagram.