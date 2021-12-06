Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Scott’s DM Scandal About Kourtney and Travis Barker

In August 2021, Bendjima put Disick on blast when he shared a shady text that he allegedly received from the Talentless cofounder about their mutual ex.

Although Disick never addressed the scandal, a source told Us that Disick’s relationship with the Poosh founder is “more strained than ever.”

“What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” the insider added at the time. “[Scott’s] worried that she’s going to try to put a wedge between him and the kids.”

Disick called it quits from girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin one month later.