Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Tristan’s Messy Paternity Drama

In December 2021, news broke that Thompson was involved in a paternity suit with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. According to the July 2021 court documents, the professional basketball player acknowledged having sex with Nichols several times earlier that year.

Thompson, who had called it quits with Khloé again in June, was with the reality star when he hooked up with Nichols. After the court filing, Thompson ordered genetic testing and allegedly wrote in several text messages to Nichols that he didn’t plan to be involved in the child’s life.

Us confirmed at the time that Nichols welcomed the baby and that Khloé was aware of the pregnancy before it made headlines.

“This is a very sad time for Khloé. She really loves Tristan and still held a candle for him. She thought he might have changed his ways,” a source exclusively told Us amid the scandal. “Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together.”