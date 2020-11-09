Jordyn Woods

Kylie’s longtime BFF was forced to move out of her home in February 2019 after news broke that Jordyn and Tristan kissed at a party. After the incident, which temporarily split up Khloé and the NBA star, Jordyn defended herself on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. More than a year later, she reflected on the scandal that ended her close relationship with the Lip Kit mogul.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really … You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” Woods said on Now With Natalie in 2020. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel. … It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”