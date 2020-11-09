Taylor Swift

The singer struck up a surprising friendship with Kim and West in 2015, more than five years after he infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs. It wasn’t long before they were on the outs again, however, after Kim leaked a conversation between Swift and West over the rapper’s 2016 track “Famous.” While the couple claimed he got permission to rap about Swift, the “You’re Not Sorry” songstress argued that she didn’t know about the specific line, “I made that bitch famous.”

Four years later, when their entire phone call leaked, a source told Us that Swift felt “vindicated” after years of backlash surrounding the drama.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call,*” she wrote in March 2020 via Instagram. “You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years … “SWIPE UP to see what really matters [and donate to Feeding America.]”