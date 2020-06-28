The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Adrienne Balion / Rob Kardashian / Kourtney Kardashian

The former Disney star’s romance with Rob didn’t work out in 2010, but she found a friend for life in Kourtney.

“When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my breakup buddy was his sister Kourtney,” Balion said on The Real in 2017. “I was definitely more the sad one crying at home and she was like, ‘No girl, we are going to go out. We’re going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We’re going to have so much fun!’”

Two years later, Kourtney made a guest appearance on The Real.

While Kim’s friendship with Bailon was rocky after the actress said being “stuck with that Kardashian label” hurt her career during an interview with Latina magazine, the drama proved to be water under the bridge by 2018.

“North’s obsession,” Kim captioned a video of her eldest daughter watching the Cheetah Girls in 2018. “Should I break the news that to North that this could have been her auntie?!?!?!”

Bailon replied at the time, “Just woke up to this! Lol. Hysterical! Cheetahlicious!”