The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The 818 Tequila founder’s romance with the basketball player started in spring 2020 as a casual fling and quickly grew serious. However, Us confirmed the pair split in June 2022, just one month after Booker accompanied Kendall to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s May wedding in Italy.

An insider explained that “Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective” for the exes, who are “still super amicable and supportive of each other” despite going their separate ways.

They were spotted hanging out in Malibu, California, just days after the breakup news broke, proving they were still friendly. Booker also “liked” his ex’s nude sunbathing photo via Instagram while the model did the same for a photo of her former flame.

In August 2022, Us confirmed that the pair were officially back together.