The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles

After the pair were first linked in late 2013, Kendall was spotted with the musician on a cozy trip to Anguilla in 2015. While their romance fizzled, they have stayed close.

“Harry and Kendall are great friends and always have been,” an insider told Us in December 2019 after the model appeared as one of Styles’ guests when he hosted an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. “They don’t get to spend a lot of time together, but when they do, they always have a blast. It’s an easy, super chill friendship.”