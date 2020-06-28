The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana

While Khloé’s relationship with the rapper didn’t work out in 2014, Montana maintained a close relationship with the entire family.

“Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” the musician told Haute Living in 2019. “I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. The love was real. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

Montana is often spotted at Kardashian family get-togethers, including Kourtney’s 40th birthday party in September 2019.