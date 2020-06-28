The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

It’s no secret that Khloé dropped everything to help her ex-husband after his 2015 overdose. While they finalized their divorce the following year, the Good American designer publicly supported the basketball player after he released his memoir in 2019. Khloé also spoke about their relationship on KUWTK at the time.

“I miss him all the time, but not in a place where I want to get back with him,” she said. “So, he called me and he was like, ‘I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I’m just so happy.’ He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.’”

While Odom previously said that he wanted to reconnect with Khloé romantically, the Dancing With the Stars alum concluded in 2019 that they are “meant” to be friends. He proposed to Sabrina Parr later that year.