The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

While things between Khloé and Thompson ended on a sour note after he cheated on her for the second time in February 2019, she made an effort to stay on good terms with him for the sake of their daughter, True. Kim also stepped up to befriend the NBA player after publicly slamming him for his infidelities.

“He’s like, honestly, so nice,” Kim said of Thompson in a deleted scene from season 18 of KUWTK in 2020. “Like, he’s really nice. He’s really trying, really hard. And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”

The Skims cofounder added in March 2020 via Twitter that she loves the athlete “like a brother.”