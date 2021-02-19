The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Us Weekly confirmed that the pair called it quits after six years of marriage in February 2021. The news came one month after Us reported that Kardashian and West were in settlement talks after she put lawyer Laura Wasser on “retainer” in the summer of 2020.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce, Us confirmed, with TMZ reporting that they sought joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Kardashian and the Grammy winner tied the knot in Italy in May 2014. They welcomed their first daughter, North, nearly one year earlier. The couple also share son Saint, born in 2015, daughter Chicago, born in 2018, and son Psalm, born in 2019.