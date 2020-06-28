The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

After dating on and off for a decade, Kourtney and Disick called it quits in 2015. While a source told Us in June 2020 that Disick is “always flirting” with Kourtney — especially after his split from Sofia Richie — it’s not likely they will get back together.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends,” the insider said. “The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris.”

During an interview with Us in 2019, Disick opened up about his relationship with Kourtney. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids,” he told Us. “They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”