The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Kourtney and Bendjima split in 2018 after two years of dating, but that didn’t stop them from spending time together.

“Kourtney likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her,” a source told Us in April 2019.“ She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott. [He] is aware that she doesn’t want to deal with any craziness.”

The Poosh founder and Bendjima have been spotted at Disneyland, out in Miami and even at the Kardashian family Christmas party after their breakup.