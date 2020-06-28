The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
After the twosome split in October 2019, Kylie confirmed that there was no animosity between them. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”
A source previously told Us that they’re “great partners” in life. “They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life,” the source said.
Kylie proved that the duo are on good terms by quarantining with Scott amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
