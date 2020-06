Luka Sabbat / Kourtney Kardashian / Kendall Jenner

Kourtney may have briefly dated the Instagram influencer in 2018, but that didn’t stop Kendall from maintaining a friendship with Sabbat.

“Kendall and Luka are friends and have been forever,” a source told Us in February 2020. “Luka is still so close with Kendall and her family, even after his fling with Kourtney, and it’s because he’s such a fun, down to earth, cool guy.”