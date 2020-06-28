The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Friendships With Their Exes: A Guide

Scott Disick / Sofia Richie / Kylie Jenner

When Disick started dating Richie, the model’s longtime friendship with Kylie was seemingly strained. After Disick got on better terms with Kourtney, however, Richie and Kylie’s relationship picked up right where it left off.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” an insider told Us in 2019. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people. They’ve gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down. Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again.”

And while Disick and Richie split in May 2020, her friendship with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO didn’t suffer. “Sofia and Kylie are still friends and their friendship hasn’t been affected by her breakup with Scott,” a second source told Us at the time. “They have had a super close relationship for a while and Sofia hasn’t done anything wrong to make their friendship be jeopardized.”