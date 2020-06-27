All the feels! Khloé Kardashian was overwhelmed with love on her 36th birthday from her friends and family, including her sister Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kim, 39, shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, June 27, of the Revenge Body host smiling as she got glammed up for an event.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned the post. “Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always! You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Jenner, 64, gave her daughter a sweet shout-out in a birthday tribute that praised her skills as a mother. Khloé shares her 2-year-old daughter, True, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“Happy Birthday to my special bunny @khloekardashian,” the momager wrote alongside a series of photos of Khloé throughout the years. “I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl … you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!!”

Khloé acknowledged the outpouring of birthday wishes in the early morning hours of her special day.

“Hi you guys!!!! It’s barely 9 AM and I am flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages,” she tweeted. “I love you guys so much and I could not feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you!! I love you ALL.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March that the Good American cofounder has been quarantining with Thompson, 29, and True amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad,” the insider said at the time. “Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

The pair called it quits on their relationship in February 2019 after more than two years when the Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party.

A source told Us in February that the duo are “happily coparenting” True but noted that there “are no plans for them to get back together.”

In May, an insider told Us that the twosome have been “very much acting like a couple” while quarantined together. One month later, Khloé and Thompson were spotted getting cozy at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

