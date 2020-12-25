Kardashians

Kardashians Throw Family-Only Christmas Eve Party: See the Pics

By
Festive Drinks Kim Kardashian Instagram Christmas 2020
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
8
7 / 8
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Cheers

Kendall and the KKW Beauty founder, 40, enjoyed festive drinks in front of the tree.

Back to top