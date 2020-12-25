Kardashians Kardashians Throw Family-Only Christmas Eve Party: See the Pics By Emily Longeretta December 25, 2020 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 8 7 / 8 Cheers Kendall and the KKW Beauty founder, 40, enjoyed festive drinks in front of the tree. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News