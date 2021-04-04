Pics

Kris Jenner Gifts Kardashian Family Golf Lessons and Matching Carts for Easter: Inside Their Palm Springs Weekend

By
Kris Jenner Gifts Kardashian Family Golf Lessons and Matching Carts for Easter: Inside Their Palm Springs Weekend
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
8
2 / 8
podcast

Riding in Style

“And matching carts!!!!!” Kim captioned a video from the Palm Springs driveway on Sunday.

 

Back to top