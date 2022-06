Get It, Kris!

In November 2011, Kris Jenner published a book titled Kris Jenner … And All Things Kardashian.

In the text, the mother of six dished about her sex life with former flame Todd Waterman, noting the pair “had sex in cars, sex on the tennis court, sex in the pool house, sex in the garage when we got home, sex up and down the stairs, sex everywhere, all the time.”