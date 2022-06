Red-Hot Romance

During an April 2022 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris hinted at her “good” sex life with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

After being asked what three things Corey thought Kris did well, she playfully replied, “Oh, he thinks I’m a good golfer. He thinks I’m a good mom, and he thinks I’m … I don’t want to say the last one.”