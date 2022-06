TMI?

Following the June 2022 season finale of The Kardashians, fans were blessed with an NSFW post-credits conversation between Kim, Pete and the producers.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” Kim joked.

“More than me?” Pete quipped off camera, to which the Selfish author smiled, “Not more than you … But she’s probably seen it.”