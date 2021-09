2. He’s Also a Woodworker

“I am … into making bowls, cups, tables and many other things on a wood lathe,” he told Phelps Sports in 2010. “I call it ‘lazy turning.’ Instead of having to move a carving tool around and carve into wood I just sit there and hold a tool under the wood as the machine turns the wood.” For Cuoco’s birthday in 2020, Cook built her a custom mounting block made with salvaged wood from their ranch embedded with some of her horses’ shoes.