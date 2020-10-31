Love Lives

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
11 December 2018 Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner
 Courtesy of Karlie Kloss/Instagram
15
11 / 15
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

December 2018

Kloss posted a sweet selfie from the couple’s honeymoon, writing: “🍯🌙 .”

Back to top