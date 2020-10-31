Love Lives Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Dory Jackson October 31, 2020 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 15 10 / 15 October 2018 The longtime couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in upstate New York. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Win the Ultimate At-Home Wellness Kit: From a Canopy Humidifier to Coffee, Wine and More Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News