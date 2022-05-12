A New Beginning

In May 2022, Jon revealed where the former couple stand on their sextuplets’ milestone 18th birthday.

“[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult, because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” he told Entertainment Tonight, claiming that his ex-wife was at fault for the divide. “I think it was a poor parenting decision. It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better.”

The former reality star also noted that divorce was “inevitable” for them, adding, “I thought in the fourth season that I was moving towards divorce, because I thought I wanted to leave the show, and she wanted to continue on the show, and that is what happened anyway.”