Collin’s Accusations

News broke in September 2020 that Jon has been accused of physically abusing Collin, who has lived with him since 2018. The Berks County Children & Youth Services subsequently launched an investigation into the situation.

“My dad is a liar,” the teenager allegedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

Kate spoke to People at the time, telling the magazine that she does not “want [her] children around” her ex-husband: “I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children. There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period.”

District Attorney John Adams confirmed to Us at the time that no charges had been filed.