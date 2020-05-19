Collin’s Relationship With Kate

As Mady, Cara, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden celebrated Mother’s Day with Kate in May 2020, Hannah and Collin remained in Jon’s care. Collin subsequently shared a tribute to Jon’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, via Instagram.

“Turns out today is Mother’s Day, today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” the teenager wrote. “Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

Collin went on to call his dad’s girlfriend his “guiding light,” but did not say anything about Kate.

“Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable,” he wrote. “Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”