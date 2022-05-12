Emergency Situation

In January 2021, Jon revealed that he was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. “I had a 104.8 [degree fever],” he recalled during an episode of Dr. Oz at the time. “I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER. It was packed, like, the hospital was full and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room.”

He continued: “All of a sudden, I’m getting antibiotics, steroids and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID. It happened really fast. Then they moved me … up to another room, a more permanent room. Then I just remember sleeping and it was just surreal. Like, ‘What?’ I didn’t even realize why I was there until, like, three days later.”