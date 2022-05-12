Feeling the Distance

“Hannah loves her brothers and sisters,” a source told Us in April 2022 about her relationship with the six siblings who live in North Carolina with Kate. “She would love to spend time with them. It just hasn’t been possible. … It is sad. She does hope that at one point she can see her brothers and sisters. They were all very, very close and her leaving to go live with Jon had absolutely nothing to do with her brothers and sisters. She loves them to death.”

The source alleged that Kate was responsible for the lack of contact between Hannah and her siblings. “She’s definitely spent a lot of time making sure the kids don’t spend time together because she’s really upset Hannah chose to live with Jon,” the insider claimed. “[Hannah] doesn’t really speak to her mom much.”