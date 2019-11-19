Kate and Jon Gosselin's Drama-Filled History

New Normal

Jon spoke to Us in December 2018 about moving forward after the custody hearing. “I would never … I would always go to court, no matter what,” he told Us about Kate’s decision to skip the hearing. As for Collin’s relationship with his mother, Jon admitted he doesn’t know what is going to happen. He added: “Let’s get him home and transitioned.”

In regards to for his relationship with his other children, Jon noted at the event that Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden aren’t speaking to him, but they do communicate with Hannah, who resides with him.

“I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections,” he said at the time. “Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”