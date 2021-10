Aging Gracefully — and Hilariously

After Beckinsale posted a photo of herself dressed up as a grandma to promote her Paramount+ TV show, The Guilty Party, in October 2021, an Instagram troll questioned why she would risk aging herself. “You do not want to be called old,” the social media user warned.

The Van Helsing actress wasn’t having it and politely let the rude follower know as much. “I do not care,” she wrote. “Please have at it if it gives you a spark of joy.”